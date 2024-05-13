Alia Bhatt shares ‘precious moments with precious ones’ in a special image from Mother’s Day celebration

Yesterday marked Mother’s Day and while it is always a special occasion for everyone as they celebrate it with their respective moms, B-town was no different as we saw many actors going on to posting about their plans for Mother’s Day or just wishing them. There isn’t anything more special than making your mother feel special on a special day but amidst the many wishes and celebrations, a particular one stood out from the lot. That was Bollywood’s power couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

The couple had a special celebration planned and they went on to have a get-together as both Kapoor’s Mom, Neetu Kapoor and Bhatt’s Mom, Soni Razdan along with Bhatt’s sister, Shaheen Bhatt. It also seems like they followed a color code, where the images shared by Bhatt can be seen with everyone wearing white. Bhatt aptly captioned the image as ‘precious moments with my precious ones #happymothersday’-

https://www.instagram.com/p/C64REEHsV61/

One can see in the background that it was indeed quite a setup as Neetu Kapoor is holding a lovely white umbrella and there are candles lit up everywhere. It indeed is a precious image as everyone is all smiles bringing in the spirit and love of Mother’s Day.

On the workfront, Bhatt has the film, Jigra lined up for release later this year and has reportedly confirmed to be a part of YRF’s Spy Universe later. Kapoor has also begun shooting for Ramayana, which is said to be one of the most ambitious films being planned ahead.