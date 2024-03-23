Alia Bhatt To Kriti Sanon: Bollywood Actresses Who Went Extra Miles For Their Roles

In the world of cinema, dedication knows no bounds. From drastic physical transformations to immersive method acting, Bollywood actresses have time and again showcased their commitment to their craft by going the extra mile to portray their characters convincingly. Check out the list of actresses who have pushed their limits for their roles.

Alia Bhatt in Udta Punjab: Alia stunned audiences with her raw portrayal of a migrant worker in the critically acclaimed film Udta Punjab. To embody her character’s authenticity, Alia refrained from washing or combing her hair for 20 days. The messy appearance added depth to her portrayal, highlighting the realism of her role.

Bhumi Pednekar in Sonchiriya: Known for her dedication, Bhumi immersed herself in the world of her character from the 1970s Chambal valley in the film Sonchiriya. To accurately depict the lifestyle of that era, Pednekar walked barefoot on the streets of Mumbai for two months, simulating the experiences of her character. Despite the challenges and risks involved, her commitment to authenticity shines through in her performance.

Priyanka Chopra in Mary Kom: Priyanka’s portrayal of the iconic boxer Mary Kom stands as a testament to her dedication. To embody the strength and prowess of the legendary athlete, she underwent 45 day of rigorous strength training. Her commitment extended beyond the gym, with her trainer accompanying her wherever she travelled. By facing real-life boxers in fight scenes, Priyanka ensured that the film captured the essence of Kom’s journey authentically.

Kriti Sanon in Mimi: For her role as a surrogate mother in the upcoming film Mimi, Kriti embarked on a transformative journey. Despite her naturally slim frame, Kriti gained 15 kg in just two months to accurately portray the physical changes associated with pregnancy. Documenting her journey on social media, Kriti’s dedication to her role reflects her commitment to delivering an amazing performance.

Janhvi Kapoor in Mr and Mrs Mahi: Janhvi’s dedication to her craft is evident in her preparation for the upcoming sports drama Mr and Mrs Mahi. Undertaking six months of gruelling training, Janhvi immersed herself in the world of cricket, mastering batting stances and understanding the body language of a player. Coupled with a strict protein-heavy diet, her dedication highlights her determination to portray the authenticity of an athlete on screen.