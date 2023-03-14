Amitabh Bachchan is one of the finest and most loved actors and performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. He’s a superstar and a legend in the true sense of the term and well, when it comes to showering love and appreciation on others when that’s most required, Big B is there on top ahead of anyone else in the business. He’s been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for more than 50 years and well, from his end, the entertainment quotient has always been on a high right from the very beginning of his career and how. Even today, he works actively and not just that, he keeps up with the generation by being active on platforms like social media and others.

He’s someone who manages a live vlog and not just that, he also is quite active on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter. Well, talking about his recent tweet on Twitter, he’s seen praising RRR movie’s Naatu Naatu and The Elephant Whisperers for their grand win at Oscars 2023. Check out the tweet below –

T 4585 – WE WIN ! WE WIN TWO ! WE WIN FOR COUNTRY AND PEOPLE ! WE WIN !! भारत का झंडा गाड़ दिया, विदेश में !

OSCAR 95 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 13, 2023

