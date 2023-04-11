Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest superstars in the country. The megastar is active on social media and his personal blog, where he keeps sharing instances from his personal and professional life. Recently, Amitabh took to his blog and shared how he quit his toxic habit of smoking cigarettes and his tendency to social drinking.

As per reports in News 18, in his new blog on Tumbler, Amitabh revealed his exploits with drinking began in his college days, and one of his experiences in the science lab with friends also ended up in all of them falling extremely sick. He wrote: “Yes, there were a few other instances noticed, in school and college, when this intoxicant played havoc due to its excess, and then when in a job in the city of joy, the natural curriculum seemed to be in line with that phrase ‘social drinking’.”

Amitabh admitted that he didn’t want to deny its consumption but confirmed he had found the resolve to leave it all behind. The actor said, “I shall not deny the consumption of it, but its reason or resolve in leaving for years and years now, I shall not deliberate. It is a personal choice and demeanour. Yes, I do not. But why the announce of it.”

According to the veteran actor, quitting the addiction is simple: chuck a glass of alcohol, crush the cigarette once and for all, and never look back. “As is the case with the cigarette, in abundance in the years of free, and the sudden and immediate resolve to leave it, and the way to leave is quite simple, chuck that glass of the intoxicant, while in the middle of it and crush the ‘ciggie’ on your lips at the same time and, sayonara,” he continued.

The actor concluded the poignant message by highlighting the more one tries to dwindle on the decision, the more difficult it becomes to quit. “The very best way to be in riddance, not some part-time exigencies to stop the use, is the removal of cancer at once, done at the rush of a stroke, the more the dwindling, the greater the undesired habit of remaining,” he articulated.

