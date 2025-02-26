Amitabh Bachchan reveals unknown story of surname changing from ‘Srivastava’ to ‘Bachchan’

During a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, a contestant asked Amitabh Bachchan why he never adopted a pen name. In response, the veteran actor shared that his surname itself originated from a pen name.

Bachchan explained that his father, renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, had chosen Bachchan as his literary pseudonym. Over time, this name became the family surname. He revealed that his father was against the idea of caste-based identification, which is traditionally derived from surnames in Indian society.

Recalling an incident from his childhood, Bachchan mentioned the moment his parents took him for school admission. When asked for his name, they introduced him as Amitabh. However, when the teacher inquired about his surname, his parents briefly exchanged glances before deciding that he would carry Bachchan as his last name. This marked the beginning of their family using the surname officially.

Through this revelation, Bachchan highlighted how his father deliberately moved away from caste associations by creating a new identity. This decision, made decades ago, continues to define the actor’s name and legacy today.

The story offered insight into a significant personal choice that shaped not just Amitabh Bachchan’s identity but also became synonymous with his cinematic and cultural contributions.