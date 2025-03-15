Amitabh Bachchan to begin shooting for ‘Kalki 2’ in May; New elements to be included

Amitabh Bachchan is set to begin filming for Kalki 2 in May, as reported by Mid-Day. The sequel follows the 2024 dystopian science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD and features a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone.

Reports indicate that Bachchan’s role in the sequel has been expanded, with more screen time dedicated to his character, Ashwatthama. Preparations for his role are expected to start by the end of March, with shooting scheduled to continue until June 15.

The film’s narrative will further explore the journey of Ashwatthama and Bhairava/Karna, played by Prabhas, as they work to protect Sumathi’s unborn child, portrayed by Deepika Padukone. The sequel will also introduce a new world called Flux Lands and a previously unseen tribe known as the Nomens.

In addition to continuing the storyline, the sequel is expected to showcase intense confrontations, particularly between Prabhas, Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan’s character, Supreme Commander Yaskin. These clashes are set to elevate the scale of the film’s action sequences.

Although some portions were filmed last year, several key action sequences are yet to be completed. Bachchan’s character, known for his immortality in the film, will be seen engaging in more weapon-based combat.

Production will take place on the outskirts of Hyderabad, where an elaborate set has been constructed for the film. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2 aims to build upon the foundation laid by its predecessor, expanding the film’s universe with new settings and intense action sequences.