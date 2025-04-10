Ananth Mahadevan Addresses ‘Phule’ Controversy and Film’s Postponement

Director Ananth Mahadevan has responded to the recent concerns surrounding his upcoming film Phule, a biographical project based on the lives of social reformers Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule. The film, which stars Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, was initially slated for an April 11 release but has now been pushed to April 25.

The delay came after Anand Dave, President of the Brahmin Federation, raised objections. He alleged that the film lacked proper representation of communities that historically supported the Phules, particularly the “black Brahmin” group. Dave demanded a more balanced narrative that includes all contributors to the Phules’ cause.

In light of these developments, Mahadevan shared his perspective in an interview following a meeting with former minister Chhagan Bhujbal. He explained that his intention was to focus on historical accuracy rather than dramatization. According to him, the events in the lives of Jyotiba and Savitribai are powerful enough to carry the story without fictional elements.

Mahadevan also reflected on his own background and the responsibility it brings. He mentioned that he approached the subject with seriousness and self-questioning, emphasizing that his commitment was to truthfully depict a significant chapter in Indian history.

He urged audiences not to form opinions based solely on the trailer and to engage with the film in its entirety. He believes the purpose of the project is to encourage reflection on ongoing societal issues, particularly in terms of caste and gender.

The filmmaker concluded that while the struggles highlighted in the film began over a century ago, their relevance persists. He acknowledged that deep-rooted biases and inequalities remain and expressed hope that storytelling can play a role in starting meaningful conversations around them.