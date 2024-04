Patralekhaa on being inactive for a while and now having back-to-back projects: “”the outcome of seven years of hard work will be released this year”

Actress Patralekhaa has been inactive when it comes to appearing on the big screen for a while now but recently, she revealed that she has been working tirelessly over the past two years, with a slew of projects lined up for release shortly.

During a recent interview, Patralekhaa opened up about her career milestone and her journey in the film industry, highlighting the pivotal roles played by OTT platforms in shaping her career trajectory.

Recently, Patralekhaa announced three back-to-back projects, adding to her one existing already-announced title. She says this will be the busiest year of her career, “the outcome of seven years of hard work will be released this year.” The actor, who described it as “one of the busiest phases” of her career, is looking forward to four projects: the online series Gulkanda Tales, the film Phule, IC814: The Kandahar Hijack, and Wild Wild Punjab. It requires a tremendous amount of patience.

The actress, who has previously appeared in films like CityLights, Love Games, Nanu Ki Jaanu, and Badnaam Gali, thanks OTT for keeping her motivated and providing her with exciting opportunities. She first gained recognition for her acting abilities through online programs such as Bose: Dead/Alive, Main Hero Boll Raha Hu, and Aar Ya Paar. “I’m delighted that with OTT, there’s a variety of content available and numerous jobs for performers and professionals. When I spoke with the directors, they told me to attempt to obtain work on OTT. It was (filmmakers) Raj and DK who first considered casting me and brought me on board for Gulkanda Tales,” she says, adding that she has been working nonstop for the past two years.

Reflecting on the changing landscape of Bollywood, Patralekhaa emphasized the shifting perceptions towards marriage and its impact on actresses’ careers. She noted that actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Anushka Sharma have defied traditional expectations and paved the way for a more inclusive and progressive industry.

According to Patralekhaa, the stigma surrounding actresses’ marital status is gradually fading, with talent and skill taking precedence over personal life choices.

As she looks forward to the release of her upcoming projects, Patralekhaa remains optimistic about the future of Bollywood, where talent and determination continue to drive success irrespective of societal norms.