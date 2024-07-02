Another film put on hold: S. Shankar & Ranveer Singh’s ‘Aparichit’ not happening as of now

It was only a while ago when it was reported how Ranveer Singh’s supposed collaboration with Prashanth Verma on the film, Rakshas wasn’t happening anymore and the project was shelved.

And now, a report suggests another project having Ranveer Singh has currently been put on hold. A film that was confirmed years ago and along with the image shared as well is not happening as of now. Singh’s film with the director, S. Shankar which was supposed to be the Hindi remake of Aparichit is currently not happening and has been put on hold.

As known, S. Shankar is currently gearing up for the release of Hindustani 2 (Indian 2) which is up for release next week, and the film, Game Changer with Ram Charan is also set to release later this year.

Confirming the same, S. Shankar was quoted saying, “We had planned to make Aparichit in Hindi, but after that announcement, a lot of films were coming. Our producers want me to do a film bigger than Aparichit, so it is on hold right now. After the release of these two films, we will decide how to take it forward.”

Even though two future films with Singh are not happening, the actor will be seen reprising the role of Simmba in the star-studded film, Singham Again which will have a mega release on Diwali. He also has the forthcoming, Don 3 lined up with which Farhan Akhtar returns to direction.