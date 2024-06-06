Anusha Dandekar reacts to ex-beau Jason Shah talking about how she tried to ‘fit him in her box’

Actor Anusha Dandekar is currently making headlines for being a part of one of the most popular Marathi films in recent times, Juna Furniture, which has been doing incredibly well at the box office. However, as has been the case with her previous encounters, it seldom is an instance where she hasn’t been in the news for her love life too.

After a long relationship and breakup with Karan Kundrra several years ago, Dandekar hit the headlines later when she announced that she was in a relationship with actor Jason Shah. However, they seemingly broke up rather soon.

Since then, both have been tight-lipped mostly but recently in an interview, Shah opened up on her breakup with Dandekar where he said that it was rushed and he didn’t really think about it. He also said that the other person didn’t really understand him and he felt they were trying to fit him in their box, and that wasn’t going to happen.

Now, Dandekar decided to react to the same, where she posted about it in her story sharing a screenshot of the articles about her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3 saying, “At this point, if you google my name, first it was me trying to fit someone in a box! Lies! And now this. Another lie! I’ve not spoken to anyone and they won’t even call me for this show coz they know my answer. I should be paid for the PR though.”

She further said, “I like that everyone wants to use my name. I guess I should be flattered but how about you all start speaking some truths like how my film – Juna Furniture – is on its 6th week in cinemas, almost 7th now, and what a great film it is! There are some facts! Go watch it.”

While Dandekar is enjoying the love she is receiving for Juna Furniture, Shah is also raking in a lot of love for his portrayal of Cartwright in the Netflix mega series, Heeramandi – The Diamond Bazaar.