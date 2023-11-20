Squad Goals! Anusha Dandekar goes candid with Jennifer Winget, Rithvik Dhanjani, Dino Morea and others [Unseen Photos]

Anusha Dandekar, Rithvik Dhanjani, Jennifer Winget, and others pulled back the curtain on a glam-filled rendezvous, giving us a peek into their unseen moments. Anusha kicked off the glamour fest with a cozy and chic encounter with two TV town stunners, Drashti Dhami and Jennifer Winget. The trio radiated pure gorgeousness in their party avatars, capturing a moment that screams “squad goals.” Anusha’s caption spilled the beans on their rare meet-ups, emphasizing the unspoken bond that transcends time and words. It’s like a TV town reunion that we didn’t know we needed!

But the fun didn’t stop there! Anusha shared a delightful moment with Dino Morea, where smiles and candid vibes took center stage. The camaraderie was palpable, giving us a glimpse into the lighter side of these celebs’ lives.

Then, enter Rithvik Dhanjani, the flower-bearing knight in shining armor! Anusha revealed a heartwarming incident where, despite not feeling well, she found herself on the receiving end of a flower from Rithvik. But, true to his style, it wasn’t just any flower – it came with that unmistakable Rithvik flair.

These unseen photos are a treasure trove of candid camaraderie and heartwarming moments, proving that even in the glitzy world of celebrities, genuine connections and smiles are the real showstoppers. So, next time you wonder what happens when TV town comes together off-screen, Anusha’s unseen album gives you a front-row seat to the magic!