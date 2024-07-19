Jason Shah Comes Clean On His Sex Addiction

Heeramandi actor Jason Shah is the first Indian entertainer to speak on his sex addiction.

He tells me with disarming honesty, “Having been misguided and thinking, it was cool to bed women from a young age,subconsciously, I had begun to open the door to this evil. Having stepped into the entertainment industry, the problem only worsened as yes, fame has its drawbacks. And lacking the strength to resist and not having any good examples around to follow, I succumbed.”

Jason cured himself by resorting to religion. “I started to build my relationship with God. Which meant daily exercise of prayer and communication with his spirit and learning how to replace the evil things in my life with Good. Fasting helped me a lot as my willpower and self control started to strengthen immensely. When you have your eyes on God, you are not only looking at the light, but you are also looking up which takes away your focus on the meaningless things of life. Looking up stops you from trying to instantly satisfy your fleshly desires and look towards a brighter future, which in turn you will find that you start to respect others and yourself a lot more. On this journey that I think I will forever be on, I have started to understand what is the true meaning of love. and I am so thankful and grateful for the love life I have begun to walk in with God.”

On why Jason spoke about the addiction, he gives a truly inspiring answer. “I believe that if I talk and share my experiences of not only my ups, but also of the difficulties that I have come through and how I learned to be a better person. I hope that it can be of some help to others as well. I think in the world, we live today, building a facade of being a perfect person with a perfect life is encouraged. And this is such a shame, as it is a very poor representation of who we truly are. And it also sends the wrong message to people who look up to us. Admitting your mistakes takes courage. and I find fulfilment and purpose in helping those around me. Ask yourself, are you truly happy? This is the starting point. It is the recognition that you want to change your life and have the belief and hope that you can, and you will persevere. I have started to get a lot of calls, asking me about these different questions and what my advice would be. I think we need many more of these kind of conversations on such topics These problems rarely come to the forefront .But these sort of interviews and podcasts may end up changing their life for the better. I remember Michael Douglas in an interview with the Guardian had been quoted that due to a lot of oral sex, he had gotten cancer.”