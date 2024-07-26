“I will always be grateful that I got to be a part of this magical world,” says Sharmin Segal on Heeramandi – The Diamond Bazaar’s fabulous commercial success globally!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut show, “Heeramandi – The Diamond Bazaar,” on Netflix created a stir with its release. While the show arrived with a grand canvas, larger-than-life visuals, enthralling music, and an engaging story, it also witnessed some of the cast’s most amazing performances. The audience loved the stunning portrayal of Alamzeb by Sharmin Segal, propelling her career to new heights. While the show is making waves with the release of Netflix’s Q2 2024 earnings, Sharmin is immensely grateful for its commercial success.

While expressing her happiness for the grand success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,” Sharmin Segal said, “It fills my heart with so much joy to see the love Heeramandi has been garnering worldwide. I will always be grateful that I got to be a part of this magical world. It feels amazing to see the show creating a benchmark globally. I hope the love continues to grow over time.”

“Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,” an eight-part series directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is streaming on Netflix across 190 countries. This is Bhansali’s first series, involving 14 years of planning to bring his vision to life. After a massive response from audiences worldwide, Bhansali and Netflix announced a second season just a month after its release.