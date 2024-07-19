Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ Shines in Netflix’s Q2 2024 Earnings

Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ on Netflix entrenched itself as a cultural phenomenon and has won the hearts of audiences worldwide with its larger-than-life canvas, stellar performances, gripping story, and chartbuster music. In its Q2 2024 earnings call, Netflix announced that the series is Netflix India’s biggest drama series to date with 15 million views. The series ranked in the Global Top 10 TV (Non-English) consecutively for four weeks in 43 countries, and in India’s Top 10 TV list for 11 weeks.

Talking about SLB during the company’s Q2 2024 earnings call, Ted Sarandos, Netflix, Co-CEO said, “SLB is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in India, and he took on this incredibly ambitious series and brought it to screen on Netflix, directed every episode, and it’s our biggest drama series to date in India.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is the only Indian filmmaker who has expertise in all facets of filmmaking from the visuals, performances, storytelling, music, canvases, and backdrops among others. He is the only filmmaker who is taking the baton ahead of our Indian film heritage, a cinema or bollywood as we are known worldwide. He also launched his own music label ‘Bhansali Music’ with Sakal Ban, being the first song under the music label from his debut web show, ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’.

