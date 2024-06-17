From Heeramandi to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, here are 5 films/shows to watch this EID!

Eid is a festival where people come together, and entertainment often serves as a means of unification. Films are a significant medium of connection, bringing people under one roof to enjoy stories collectively. As Eid is a very special festival, let’s explore the films and shows that we can enjoy with our loved ones during this time.

1. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is a perfect watch this Eid. With aesthetically enriched sets, a larger-than-life canvas, a captivating story, phenomenal performances, and brilliant music, the show is a treat for the audience. SLB, with his cinematic brilliance, has created a show that stands as the biggest phenomenon in the OTT world for a global audience. This is indeed a must-watch to keep you entertained this Eid.

2. Bajrangi Bhaijaan

“Bajrangi Bhaijaan” is considered one of Salman Khan’s best films. What makes this movie a perfect watch during EID is its story, which brings together different cultures and promotes the beautiful themes of love and affection. With a perfect blend of different emotions, the film portrays the love between India and Pakistan through its beautiful story.

3. Sultan

“Sultan” is an amazing film to enjoy on Eid. This inspirational movie carries a beautiful message of love, motivating and compelling you to push your limits and never give up, no matter the worst conditions you find yourself in.

4. Raees

Shah Rukh Khan’s “Raees” beautifully portrays the emotions of empathy and living for your people. This resonates with the true spirit of Eid, making “Raees” a must-watch. The film’s story follows the theme of love and hospitality for one’s own people, transcending religious boundaries and promoting the essence of secularism.

5. My Name Is Khan



“My Name Is Khan” is a heartwarming film, perfect for a family watch on EID. With outstanding performances by SRK and Kajol, the story transcends religious aspects and emphasizes patriotism and unity.