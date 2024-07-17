Makers Release BTS Moments as Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan Marks 9th Anniversary

Celebrating a significant milestone in Bollywood history, the makers of Salman Khan’s blockbuster hit ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ have released a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the film, marking its 9th anniversary. Released in 2015, the film stands tall as one of Salman Khan’s most cherished projects, both critically and commercially.

Directed by Kabir Khan, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ captured the hearts of audiences across the globe with its touching narrative and powerful performances. The film tells the story of Pavan (played by Salman Khan), an ardent devotee of Lord Hanuman, who embarks on a journey to reunite a mute Pakistani girl, Munni (played by Harshaali Malhotra), with her family across the border. The film’s heartwarming tale of love, compassion, and the bonds that transcend borders struck a chord with viewers, earning widespread acclaim.

Reflecting on the journey of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ over the past nine years, the makers have released a BTS video offering glimpses of the camaraderie and dedication that went into crafting this cinematic gem.

Upon its release, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ not only garnered immense love from fans but also received accolades from critics for its storytelling and performances. It emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2015, reaffirming Salman Khan’s stature as a box office magnet. The film’s success was further amplified by its soulful music, composed by Pritam, which became an integral part of its appeal.

View Instagram Post 1: Makers Release BTS Moments as Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan Marks 9th Anniversary

As Salman Khan’s filmography continues to evolve, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ remains a shining beacon, not just for its commercial success but for its enduring impact on audiences worldwide. The 9th anniversary celebrations serve as a poignant reminder of the magic created by this timeless tale of humanity and compassion.