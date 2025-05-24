The Great Indian Kapil Show: Salman Khan To Appear In The First Episode!

Comedy’s biggest platform ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is returning once again and this time Bollywood’s Dabangg-Salman Khan is coming to add spice to this great battle of fun, jokes and laughter. The show will stream on Netflix every Saturday at 8 pm from June 21, 2025.

The show’s promo was released on May 24 and since then the audience’s curiosity is at its peak. Kapil Sharma, Krishna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover and Archana Puran Singh are once again bringing a storm of laughter. But the biggest highlight this time is Salman Khan’s spectacular presence.

See promo:

If sources are to be believed, Salman will be seen in the first episode of the show, unless there is a last minute change in his busy schedule. Earlier also when Kapil’s show used to come on TV, Salman’s presence made the audience roll with laughter. His hilarious moments are still viral on social media.

This time too, the audience should be ready to enjoy some unheard things related to Salman’s life and career, frank jokes and tickling conversations in Kapil’s special style.

Kapil Sharma said, “In every season we have invited guests who come from different fields and give something new, something interesting to the audience. This time too our focus will be that the fans become a part of this show and get a different experience.”

With Salman’s entry, the expectations about the opening episode of the show are sky high. Now it will be interesting to see how strong a dose of laughter Kapil and the team are going to give the audience this time!

Get ready for a storm of laughter, because the show is going to start with a superstar bang!

