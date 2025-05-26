Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan To HOST Again; Only Popular Faces To Appear

India’s most popular and controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ is now preparing to create new history. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ will entertain the audience this time not for one, not two but for a full 5.5 months. Yes, while earlier the show used to run for about 3 months, now the makers have decided to run it from 30 July 2025 to January 2026.

This decision has had the biggest impact on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. This digital version, which started in the year 2021, has been completely scrapped this year. That is, in 2025, the journey of ‘Bigg Boss’ will be seen only on television. This news has created a stir on social media because the OTT version has also made a special identity for itself through different hosts and different content.

Another special thing about this season is the return of Salman Khan. Salman has been the face of this show since Bigg Boss Season 4, and his style in ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ is most liked by the fans. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ will be Salman’s 16th consecutive season, for which the audience is very excited. According to reports, the promo of the show will be shot by the end of June.

This time the makers have also made a big strategy regarding the contestants. It is reported that only popular faces of TV and Bollywood will be seen in this season, and no social media influencer or YouTuber will be given entry in the house. Although there has been no official announcement regarding the final list of contestants yet, many big names from the industry have been approached.

Taking advantage of the long duration of the show, the makers are planning a lot of twists, wild card entries and powerful tasks this time. In the period of 5.5 months, the strategy, equations and relationships of the show will be seen changing many times, which will give the audience a constant freshness in the content.

If everything goes according to plan, ‘Bigg Boss 19’ can become the longest, most entertaining and most talked about season ever. Fans are already discussing the show on social media, and expectations are sky-high.

So get ready, the journey of ‘Bigg Boss 19’ is starting from 30th July 2025, which this time there will be more drama, more entertainment and more suspense, but without any OTT version!

