“I Would Never Dare To Compare Myself To Meena Kumari,” Sharmin Segal On Her “Nothingness” Remark

Sharmin Segal whose performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi has come under heavy trolling, is no mood to take the naysayers on headlong .

However she relents when this writer requests her.

Speaking on her comment on the “nothingness” in Meena Kumari’s performances, Sharing says, “I don’t know why people are leaving out the sentence that I said which was, “I tried to emulate the way Meena Kumari ji looks into nothingness” and just extracting the word “nothingness” from what I said. In no way was I calling Meena Kumariji or her performance in Paakeezah “nothingness”.That is not something I would ever do. I was referring to the way she stares into infinity and looks at something celestial that only she can see, whereas in reality there is nothing there. It is just sad how people have literally only picked up one negative word, which wasn’t meant to be negative and taken it out of context.I would also like to make one more thing clear on this issue.I would never dare compare myself to Meena Kumariji. She is a legend. I was just inspired by her greatness. As artistes we are always inspired by our surroundings and people we look up to. It was never a comparison.”

About the savage trolling that she has been subjected to since the serial’s streaming, Sharmin says, “What is your takeoff from all this savage trolling?

That with everything that is of significance in life there is good and there is bad and both sides should be looked and given importance. And it is important to remain grounded through out.I don’t know. We live in a very unpredictable world today. Where everyone is equally vulnerable because of social media.My interviews where being taken out of context and some of my co-stars have spoken graciously as to how these interviews were taken out of context. I share a very cordial equation with both Aditi Rao Hydari and Sanjeeda Sheikh. I wish that people would not use ten seconds out of context clips to define the relationship I share with them. I know that I have really worked hard on my character Alamzeb. After that it is up to the audience to like or dislike my performance. I do think the hate went too far but that being said I have a really strong support system at home and they keep me going.”