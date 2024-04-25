Jason Shah aka Mr. Cartwright from ‘Heeramandi’ poses with Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh & others at the premiere

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to bring his most awaited web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar on 1st May. Ahead of the release of the magnum opus, the makers held a star-studded screening in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Actor Jason Shah, who portrays the character of Mr. Cartwright, the ruthless antagonist also graced the event with his presence.

The mega premiere night at the Heeramandi screening saw Jason sharing pictures with a bunch of co-stars, capturing the essence of camaraderie and teamwork that went into making the series.

Jason took to his social media and shared pictures along with Sonakshi Sinha, Adhyayan Suman, Taha Shah Badussha Indresh Malik, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. The actor looked handsome as always, dressed in a black Georgette Embroidered Varnit With Kurta and Pajama. He paired his traditional attire with Nike Air Jordans, adding a contemporary twist to his look. Sharing pictures with the entire cast and crew, Jason exuded confidence and charm.

As the audience eagerly awaits the release of HeeraMandi, Jason Shah’s presence at the screening has only heightened the excitement surrounding the series.

Apart from this massive project, Jason Shah has also worked in numerous television shows playing a variety of roles on screen. His television shows include Jhansi Ki Rani and Barrister Babu. Apart from that, Jason has also been part of movies like Partner and August 16, 1947. He has several projects lined up ahead as well that haven’t been announced as well.