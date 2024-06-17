Anushka Sen becomes a fangirl as Hrithik Roshan enters at an event

Actor Anushka Sen is currently riding high on the popularity and success of Dil Dosti Dilemma which was also her web series debut but continues to have an array of projects lined up ahead. The actress, as one knows is also a social media star and a fashion icon where her appearances at prestigious events catches the eye of many.

However, there was a special moment only recently where someone caught the eye of Sen and we don’t blame her for that. Sen made a rocking appearance at the recently held GQ India event, and she made sure that everyone noticed, when this superstar arrived she couldn’t help but turn into one of us.

The event witnessed the arrival of superstar Hrithik Roshan, who as usual, was suave and dapper with his fashion and personality. Like any of us, Sen couldn’t help but turn into a fangirl herself as she went on to post Roshan’s appearance on her Instagram story and tagged his account while also putting the smitten emoji-

Sen herself was dressed in a fantastic blue coat and posed for the paps as she marched on ahead. Talking about her work commitments, Sen has an international film lined up ahead for release called ‘Asia’, where she will be seen playing the role of an assassin for the first time. The actor has over 39 million followers on Instagram as well.