Athiya Shetty posts a cryptic note amid controversy surrounding KL Rahul & LSG owner’s viral clip

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a roller-coaster ride this time around so far where it has been a barrage of runs being scored by teams and players that has given absolute entertainment. However, it has been a tough time for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team where they have won and lost some but struggled overall. Recently though, their match with Sunrisers Hyderabad saw absolute demolition where Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma scored around 150 runs in less than 10 overs.

What happened after that went viral where, seemingly the owner of LSG was having a heated discussion with the captain of LSG, KL Rahul. The audio wasn’t there but the gestures and the nature of the talk seem to be an instance of the owner blasting Rahul about the team’s performance, presumably his performance.

Even though both parties haven’t responded to or given any statements pertaining to the same, the internet has given immense backlash to the LSG owner and offered their support to Raul about the ill-treatment.

And what was noteworthy is that amidst all this, Rahul’s wife and actress, Athiya Shetty went on to post a story on Instagram that also caught the attention and was rather cryptic. She posted a scenic view and captioned it, ‘the calm before the storm’-

Many wondered what she hinted at by writing this and if it meant something about Rahul and his future with the LSG team.

As of now, LSG find themselves in a tough spot to qualify for playoffs, even if they win the remaining two matches.