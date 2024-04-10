Movies | News

There were rumors for a while now that Bazmee and Khurrana are keen to work with each other and it seems that things are now rolling even though the duo is currently busy with their respective projects.

It is a rare instance when you don’t see any Ayushmann Khurrana project on the screen for over six months. The actor has been consistently rolling our films for the past several years, and at times, rather quickly as well. However, after having his last release in the form of Dream Girl 2, which came in August 2023, it has been a rather long time now.

And what is interesting about this is that in spite of it being almost eight months since his last release, he doesn’t have any upcoming films set to release this year as well. The reason for that is that Khurrana, who is known to be a singer and musician as well, has been busy with the same and even rolled out his latest single recently.

But now, the actor seems to finally have a few things up and running as the latest reports suggest that he is in talks with director Anees Bazmee for a horror comedy, titled Bhootiyapa.

Bazmee is currently shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which is set to release later in Diwali this year and also has the much-anticipated No Entry 2 in the pipeline. When it comes to Khurrana, even though an official announcement isn’t done he has the Sourav Ganguly biopic which should be in motion soon. So, it would be a while before they officially begin work on Bhootiyapa.