Film Clashes: A Suffocating Slate; What it Means for Business?

When you look at the traffic jam that is being created with hugely mounted films in the next six months, you wonder if there is an adept understanding that has led to the planning of these releases or is it a frantic call taken by filmmakers after losing out on initial release dates, delays or just having their product out there.

Some of the most-awaited and big-budgeted projects with top leading stars now have release dates that clash with others. You anticipate one or two films clashing on an instance or two, but the congestion with big releases is in abundance and this has led to all the marquee dates being booked with not one but two and on some instances, even three releases.

More & More & More

One of the first clashes is the week after next week when Sarfira clashes with Hindustani 2 (Indian 2) and while this isn’t as big a clash as you bracket it, there continues to be a sense of withdrawal from Akshay Kumar, who is barely to be seen promoting the film. No one needs a hit more than Kumar and the clash with Hindustani 2 might deter the film’s chances a bit.

Then we have what is a shocking three-way clash in the form of Stree 2 (Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor), Vedaa (Sharvari and John Abraham) and Khel Khel Mein (Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan & others) on Independence Day. Owing to both Singham Again and Pushpa 2 vacating the Independence Day slot, it almost felt like a candy store rush where kids jump into it, and now we witness a three-way clash.

The momentum here easily lies with Stree 2 that doesn’t just have the advantage of being the sequel of a mammoth hit but also the has enjoys the wave that Munjya has created and continues to further the Stree universe. While there are some assets of Vedaa already out and Sharvari having the Munjya success might lend some help, Khel Khel Mein is still almost unknown to the laymen despite of boasting a notable ensemble cast.

Another clash that worries me, and probably a few others out there is one that might easily slip the radar. Jigra (Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina) clashes with PAN-India film, Kanguva (Suriya and Bobby Deol) and while that itself is competition, as things stand, the likes of Deva (Shahid Kapoor) and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Vala Video (Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri) also arrives on Dusshera.

The eve of Dusshera is always a date for distributors and producers to capitalise on but this time, it seems like a suffocating space. It is likely that both Deva and Vicky Vidya… will move their release dates but even then, there’s too much in too little time.

The Triple Mega Clash Scenarios

Three clashes that are perplexing to one and all might have the trade analysts scratch their heads are the following – Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3; Pushpa 2 and Chhaava; and Sitaare Zameen Par and Baby John. Collectively there are about a 1000+ crores plus riding on the six films mentioned above and that makes you ponder.

Director Anees Bazmee (BB3) recently expressed his displeasure when Singham Again moved its release date and to Diwali which was booked by them over a year in advance, and understandably so. Both these films are gargantuan in nature and even though, we have seen films surviving despite of a clash, it is no secret that there is always an audience that prefers one over another. The business is dented unless the critical response and word-of-mouth results in a terrible result for one of the two.

Then comes a film that is arguably the most-awaited film of all of them and has been delayed multiple times too, and that is Pushpa 2 – The Rule. Even though the film doesn’t quite need it but owing to delayed release dates, and now coming on 6th December 2024, there have been strategic reveal of assets that keep the buzz going. The Goliath of Pushpa 2 currently clashes with the David of Chhaava – and this analogy is purely on how big a beast Pushpa 2 already is.

Chhaava is touted to be a once-in-a-lifetime role for Vicky Kaushal, who has adopted an incredible look for the film, and as of now, it collides with Pushpa 2. The film might be looking at shifting its date that gives it a chance. And finally, there is Sitaare Zameen Par and Baby John. The latter is a project for Varun Dhawan which puts him into the massy league with a testosterone-driven swagger and music, which is why the film, inspite of initially having a May 30 release has taken its time and now looks at yeh coveted Christmas 2024 release date.

And more often than not, Christmas has been synonymous with Aamir Khan, who also makes his return with Sitaare Zameen Par. The film might not have the same scale as Varun Dhawan’s but an Aamir Khan film coming on Christmas is enough to have everyone waiting for it.

The Problems & Predictions

With a slate that is brimming with big films battling each other, there are problems indeed. Some optimistic analysts and distributors look at this from a lens where it means a flood of footfalls into the theaters, thus highlighting the overall result; but on a more segregated basis, this doesn’t just enable distribution of eyes but also confusion.

There is enough confusion for a rational viewer on their mobile phones with the potload of content available on OTT; to have that with theatrical releases is the last thing they would want. There’s a certain luxury and exclusivity attached to theatre-viewing experience, which might be lost when there are too many films on too many instances.

It is a no-brainer that the likes of films like Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again and Pushpa 2 will open to earth-shattering numbers but now even these biggies face the scare that if the initial reactions to their project aren’t as expected, the viewers will immediately have another option to resort to thus affecting their long-run collections. When it comes to others, they will have to just fight it out and hope that their content speaks for itself.

We are currently facing a congested release slate of films that might result in more footfalls into theaters when looking at the bigger picture but also faces the scare of big films being written off depending on the overdose and impact.