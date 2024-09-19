Director Anees Bazmee issues clarification on the clash between ‘Singham Again’ & ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Clashes are always supposed to be a constant in the Hindi film industry and somehow, these past few months have seen that happening a little too often. That is because some of the biggest films kept getting delayed and now, there is huge traffic lined up at the movies when it comes to release dates.

But it would be safe to say that perhaps one of the biggest clashes on all fronts in recent times has to be that of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The former isn’t just one of the biggest franchise films but bodes a dream ensemble with some of the biggest Hindi belt superstars. The latter is also the third instalment, coming after the humongous success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and new entries.

A while ago, director Anees Bazmee, who directs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was quoted as to how he felt it was unfair of the Singham Again makers to delay their release and come on Diwali, which was locked by Bazmee and his team a long time ago.

However, the director has now issued a clarification on the same.

On that note, director Anees Bazmee posted a long note as he said, “Some media personnel are misinterpreting my statement. As a filmmaker with over three decades of experience, I focus on crafting compelling stories, not getting entangled in film release/business dynamics. I’ve seen many films succeed despite releasing on the same day. Seems like my words were lost in translation! Let me rephrase: I’m thrilled for BOTH #Singham3 and #BhoolBhulaiyaa3! Two amazing films, and two talented teams. Let’s do it together”-

It is no secret that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again is indeed one of the biggest clashes to happen in recent times and it should lead to fireworks at the box office.