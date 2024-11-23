OPINION: Paradigm Shift in Movie Marketing: Targeting Tier 2-3 Cities

Understanding the demographic and target audience has emerged as the most critical factor for ensuring a motion picture reaches a vast audience. While creative satisfaction and the art of filmmaking drive passion, it is the business aspect that sustains the industry, enabling more films to be produced.

In recent years, the marketing of films has evolved into a complex challenge, oscillating between extremes. It can either be an untamed beast that leads to overspending and missteps or a carefully orchestrated force that drives success. Unfortunately, many marketing strategies have fallen into the former category, resulting in inflated budgets, minimal returns, and significant losses.

Recognizing these recurring pitfalls, filmmakers and industry strategists have seemingly returned to the drawing board. They’ve identified a glaring gap: the failure to reach a broader audience beyond the urban, metropolitan crowd that gathers in malls. While catering to this demographic is relatively straightforward, it is the ticket-buying masses in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities that hold the key to a film’s financial success.

This realization has prompted a shift in strategy. The focus has moved toward engaging with audiences in smaller cities, where populations are dense and conversion rates higher. This approach not only broadens the reach of a film but also ensures that it resonates with diverse audiences.

Take, for instance, the 12-city promotional tour for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kartik Aaryan and the team visited cities such as Jaipur, Surat, Pune, Lucknow, and Patna. These locations, which were previously overlooked in marketing plans, have now become integral to promotional campaigns.

Similarly, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule took a bold step by hosting a massive event outside the conventional South Indian market. Instead of holding yet another promotional event in Hyderabad, they launched the Telugu film’s trailer in a Tier 2 city in the northern region. The decision left industry insiders surprised but proved highly effective. The turnout was massive, resembling a concert, as fans flocked to see Allu Arjun and the trailer. This strategic move demonstrated how a South Indian megastar could subvert traditional market boundaries and penetrate new territories, creating buzz both on-field and online.

The idea of a “PAN-India” film was always intended to transcend regional boundaries and reach audiences across the country. However, this concept has often been limited to the West and South, with only a small portion of the North being engaged. The recent marketing decisions to focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities represent a deeper understanding of what it truly means to achieve nationwide appeal.

Another example of this strategic shift is the teaser launch of Ram Charan’s upcoming film, Game Changer. The event took place in Lucknow, a city that aligns with this new wave of thoughtful promotional choices. By targeting these areas, filmmakers not only reach a broader audience but also spark a chain reaction—maximum people watch the content, talk about it, and encourage others to watch it.

This organic spread of interest, or “word-of-mouth,” has always been an indomitable force in the film industry. While glitzy promotions and star-studded campaigns create initial buzz, it is the genuine enthusiasm of the audience that sustains a film’s success over time.

The gargantuan event held for Pushpa 2: The Rule is a prime example of how this approach works. By stepping away from traditional strongholds and entering untapped markets, the makers not only promoted their film but also expanded its cultural relevance. The event’s success also sent a clear message to the industry: there is immense value in stepping out of the comfort zone and connecting with audiences on their turf.

As the industry evolves, this strategy of engaging with audiences in smaller cities and regions is setting a precedent for future films. It highlights the importance of understanding local markets and tailoring promotional efforts to ensure widespread reach.

In a time when marketing budgets are scrutinized more than ever, these innovative approaches are proving their worth. The film industry is beginning to realize that the key to success lies not in extravagance but in connection—reaching the masses where they are, rather than waiting for them to come to you.

As this trend gains momentum, it is likely to reshape the way films are marketed, ensuring that the magic of cinema reaches every corner of the country. Ultimately, it is the audience that determines the success of a film, and the industry’s growing focus on inclusivity and accessibility is a step in the right direction.