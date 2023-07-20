ADVERTISEMENT
Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati announces “Hiranyakashyapa” at San Diego Comic-Con, Gunasekhar questions ‘integrity’

A cloud of controversy has descended upon the festival when it was revealed that the talented director Gunasekhar had previously laid claim to the epic tale of "Hiranyakashyapa" before embarking on his magnum opus "Rudramadevi."

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 Jul,2023 12:11:22
Tollywood sensation Rana Daggubati has set the stage ablaze at the San Diego Comic-Con festival with two exciting projects on his plate. The charismatic actor is all set to enthral the audience with “Project-K” and a much-anticipated legendary character-based film, “Hiranyakashyapa.”

However, a cloud of controversy has descended upon the festival when it was revealed that the talented director Gunasekhar had previously laid claim to the epic tale of “Hiranyakashyapa” before embarking on his magnum opus “Rudramadevi.” Gunasekhar’s announcement had stirred considerable interest, and even esteemed production house Fox Star Studios had expressed keenness to join forces on the project, as mentioned in 123 Telugu.

Gunasekhar took to his Twitter handle earlier to address the same, questioning integrity. He said, “While making God the central theme of your story, you must also keep in mind that God keeps an eye on your integrity. Unethical acts will be answered through ethical means.” However, Rana Daggubati chose to keep silence on the matter.

In a surprising twist, Rana Daggubati took the opportunity at SDCC 23 to announce that he would produce his version of the mythological saga “Hiranyakashyapa.” To add to the excitement, the acclaimed writer Trivikram has been brought on board to craft the screenplay for the film. Concept drawings for the much-anticipated project were unveiled, sending waves of enthusiasm through the eager crowd.

Currently, the scripting phase is in full swing as Rana and his team delve into the mythological realms to breathe life into the character of Hiranyakashyapa. With tensions escalating between Gunasekhar’s original claim and Rana’s newfound ambition, all eyes are now on the developments that will shape the destiny of this legendary film.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

