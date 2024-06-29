Bad Newz Trailer: LOL Moments in Abundance, Bollywood References to Vicky-Ammy’s Comic Timing

The trailer of Dharma Productions’ Bad Newz released yesterday which witnesses the leading cast of Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri. The trio, as seen in the trailer is stuck in a one-of-a-kind situation, where Kaushal and Virk’s characters are both fathers to a child that Dimri’s character is pregnant with.

Upon its release, the trailer has received immense love already, where fans cannot stop raving about the comedy, more than anything else. The trailer has been trending on YouTube on the first spot since being out and continues to attain more love.

Apart from Dimri’s natural acting prowess, it the comic timing between Virk and Kaushal that’s gained the most attention.

The trailer is filled with moments of meta humor and references in Bollywood which blur the lines between reel and real but make you laugh immensely.

From Virk talking about Kaushal’s Manmarziyaan character as a reference to Vicky and Katrina Kaif’s reference in another scene and many others, the sequences and dialogues are brimming with laughter and fun, and might have you rolling on the floor more often than not.

It is to be noted that the latter part of the trailer also hints of some emotional drama which would be essential to a film like this. This film definitely looks to be an out and out entertainer.

Bad Newz is all set to mark its release on 19th July 2024.