‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2’ & ‘Rowdy Rathore 2’ scripts ready; inches closer to becoming a reality

The long wait to two of the most anticipated sequels finally seen to have some update coming in, even if it isn’t entirely certain.

The sequels to Rowdy Rathore and Bajrangi Bhaijaan – Rowdy Rathore 2 and Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 finally seem to have some life and credibility to being a reality.

Producer KK Radhamohan provided an update. He mentioned that Vijayendra Prasad had penned two stories for him. One of them is Vikramarkudu 2, which is the Hindi version of Rowdy Rathore 2. He stated that the subject was prepared, and they were currently searching for a suitable cast. Additionally, Vijayendra Prasad had completed the script for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. He added that soon Vijayendra Prasad would narrate it to Salman bhai, and they would evaluate the next steps accordingly.

Khan had previously hinted at a sequel for Bajrangi Bhaijaan during a promotional event for RRR in Mumbai back in 2021. Referring to his strong relationship with SS Rajamouli and his father, Khan mentioned how he has a strong relationship with Rajamouli and his father, as V. Vijayendra Prasad wrote Bajrangi Bhaijaan and soon they will be working together again for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.

This happened recently during one of the promotional events of the film, Ruslaan. The film stars Aayush Sharma, who is supported by Sushrii Shreya Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade. The film, helmed by Karan Lalit Bhutani, is all set to have a release on April 26.

We are sure the fans cannot wait to see these sequels being a reality at the soonest.