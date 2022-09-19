A big and important update is coming in ladies and gentlemen.

As per the latest media reports in India.com, Bhojpuri actress and Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary has been arrested in a cheating case in Lucknow. Reports in the media reveal that she’s surrendered herself at a Lucknow court on Tuesday after an arrest warrant was issued in her name.

For the unversed, Sapna did not perform at an event in 2018 for which she was paid by the respective organisers in advance. The organisers dragged the matter to court and now the singer has been in a cheating case.

Well, what’s your take on this ladies and gentlemen? Let us know your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com