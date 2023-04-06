Bollywood’s beloved Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan and Bollywood’s Badshah aka Shah Rukh Khan need no introduction. The two superstars have been on top of their game for the longest time and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything that they do becomes a sensational aspect for fans to love and enjoy. Both of them have been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for more than 30 years and well, that’s why, they are hailed as bonafide superstars. It’s not daily that the two of them get to be under the same roof due to their hectic work schedule. However, whenever they do, they certainly make sure that they make the most of it. As far as personal bonding is concerned, the two of them have always been there for each other during times of crisis and that’s what fans love the most. Their bonding was quite interesting even in the movie ‘Pathaan’.

Siddharth Anand all set to direct Tiger Vs Pathaan movie:

Ever since the time, the update about Tiger Vs Pathaan movie came into the scenario, fans have been loving every update about it. Well, guess what’s the latest buzz about the project? Well, as per Taran Adarsh’s latest tweet, the movie is all set to be directed by Siddharth Anand who’s earlier directed YRF’s ‘War’ starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Work Front:

Salman Khan has movies like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3 lined up whereas Shah Rukh Khan has movies like Jawan and Dunki lined up. Well, how exciting does this update sound to you ladies and gentlemen? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com