Bollywood News: Kangana Ranaut slams people, Avneet Kaur’s funny vibe, Alia & Sharvari’s ‘Alpha’ announcement to Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Kubera’ look

Buzztown has many developments to look forward to and while we are around half the day in, there is a lot that has happened including some funny moments, two major announcements and a lot more. let’s have a look-

Tabu’s look wins over

Actor Tabu is currently on a roll and while she would have liked to have her film with Ajay Devgn, Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha release today, that is not happening anymore and the film has been postponed. But Tabu is in high spirits, as recently, her radiant smile and her look won the internet over. Dressed in a blue traditional one-piece and sporting ethereal earrings, Tabu thanked @alpareena for the large-hearted gift.

Jacqueline Fernandez starts the day off with yoga

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is known to be a fitness freak and never misses out on her workout sessions time and again. And what better way to start your day than do it with yoga? Sharing a video of herself doing some yoga poses, Fernandez serves just the right amount of motivation you need to get off the couch and start working out.

View Post 1: Kangana Ranaut slams people, Avneet Kaur’s funny vibe, Alia & Sharvari’s ‘Alpha’ announcement to Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Kubera’ look

Kangana Ranaut slams people for running the Atal Tunnel highway

Actor-turned-MP Kangana Ranaut was recently headed to a particular place and as she passed by the Atal tunnel highway, she witnessed a huge amount of garbage lying right on the corner. Slamming people about the same, she posted on her story saying, ‘Atal tunnel ki natural beauty all ruined. How do you throw your trash like this? Don’t treat Earth like this, there are consequences to such behaviour, for a healthy relationship with Mother Earth and our environment please learn to worship nature or one can face many karmic issues.

Avneet Kaur’s funny Punjabi vibe in London

Known to display her funny bone time and again, Avneet Kaur went on to share a video that was funny and entertaining as well. Sharing a video about it, one can first see her in a room somewhere as she is mouthing a local Punjabi song called ‘Blockbuster’ and as she zooms in, the setting transitions to her being in London and mouthing the same song. Her caption read, ‘Only if teleporting was as easy as doing a transition’

View Post 2: Kangana Ranaut slams people, Avneet Kaur’s funny vibe, Alia & Sharvari’s ‘Alpha’ announcement to Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Kubera’ look

Priyanka Chopra Jonas loving the sets of ‘The Bluff’

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been rather busy with the shooting of her upcoming film, The Bluff where she stars alongside Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Vedanten Naidoo. And while she has been sharing several images and videos of herself going through rigorous shooting days, sharing a more subtle image of the same, Chopra Jonas posted how she loves films sets from what is the set of The Bluff.

Alia Bhatt & Sharvari’s YRF Spy Universe film, ‘Alpha’ announcement

The anticipation for the YRF Spy Universe’s next film got bigger and better when it was confirmed that none other than Alia Bhatt would be headlining it alongside Sharvari. And a while ago, Bhatt went on to share the title announcement of their film which also confirmed they have begun filming now. The Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-led YRF Spy Universe film is called ‘Alpha’ and as the dying dialogues of the title announcement suggested, it is a take on how and when males are considered to be alpha be it in any setting.

View Post 3: Kangana Ranaut slams people, Avneet Kaur’s funny vibe, Alia & Sharvari’s ‘Alpha’ announcement to Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Kubera’ look

Rashmika Mandanna’s look from ‘Kubera’

Dressed in an Indian suit, against the backdrop of a forest, Rashmika Mandanna is seen entering the forest as she gets ready to start shoving into the ground with all her might. As soon as she is done doing that, she removes a huge bag of suitcases. The big reveal comes in following that and music intensifies as the big bag of suitcase has a potload of money. As soon as she is convinced, she gets up and walks away from the spot dragging that briefcase. Mandanna’s look in Kubera sparked instant interest.

View Post 4: Kangana Ranaut slams people, Avneet Kaur’s funny vibe, Alia & Sharvari’s ‘Alpha’ announcement to Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Kubera’ look