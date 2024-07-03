Bollywood News: Salman Khan Goes Green Zone, Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘Kakuda’ Trailer To Rashmika Mandanna’s Look In ‘Kubera’

What a day for entertainment news! There are numerous updates, from social media buzz to major film events. Here are some of the top highlights and developments in Bollywood today.

1) Salman Khan Goes Green Zone

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood took to his handle and shared a chilling photo with his fans. Salman looks cool in a plain black T-shirt, and his clean, combed hairstyle exudes comforting vibes. Posing with the open sky and greenery around him, the actor enjoyed his ‘Green Zone’ in nature.

2) Sonakshi Sinha And Riteish Deshmukh’s Kakuda Trailer

The trailer of the upcoming horror comedy released today intrigues fans with the gripping storyline and interesting characters. Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, and Sakib Salim starrer spooky comedy by Aditya Sarpotdar is a treat for fans. The film will release in theatres on July 5, 2024. Will Kakuda win hearts with its intriguing drama?

3) Fawad Khan To Pair Alongside Vaani Kapoor For A Film

According to reports by Filmfare, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is all set to return to Bollywood. This time, he has been cast alongside the gorgeous Vaani Kapoor. According to the source, the shoot of the film will start soon in London. Currently, the film is in the pre-production stage, and other details are kept under wraps.

4) After Kalki2898AD, Prabhas Gears Up For Salaar 2

After winning hearts with Kalki2898AD, Prabhas gears up for Salaar 2. He made it to the headlines with the success of Salaar 1, earning approximately 617 crore at the global box office. As per the new reports by Pinkvilla, Salaar 2 is all set to go on floors on August 10. The film will be shot over an 8-month period, and the release may happen by the end of 2025. At the same time, Prashant Neel joins Prabhas for the drama and politics in Salaar 2.

5) Rashmika Mandanna’s New Look In Kubera

Rashmika Mandanna and Dhanush starrer upcoming film Kubera is creating a lot of buzz. On July 3, Rashmika took to her social media handle and shared a glimpse of her new look in the show. She announced the release date of the first poster, which is July 5. In the image, she faces the backside, wearing a formal salwar suit and holding a bag in her hand. This new look has intrigued fans, who expressed their enthusiasm.

6) Rakul Preet Singh Attends An Event With Siddharth

Recently, Rakul attended an event in town. Aditi Rao Hydari’s boyfriend, actor Siddharth, joined her, and the duo looked adorable in the candid photo. On the other hand, Rakul looked charming in her denim-on-denim style, rocking Gen-Z fashion.