Box-Office: ‘Aranmanai 4’ enters the 100-crore club; ‘Srikanth’ stays consistent

Box office for the Hindi film industry has witnessed quite a lull but what has been heartening to see is that mid-range films are getting the eyeballs and the numbers thus offering some encouragement to the entire ordeal.

As Madgaon Express raked in fantastic numbers, joining that bandwagon now and being steady is Srikanth – Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne starring Rajkummar Rao in the titular role. The film witnessed a great start at the box office and in less than two weeks, the film has already grossed 30 crores. For a film that is mid-ranged and mostly relies on the content, it has been performing really well so far.

Managing to stay over a crore even on weekdays, Srikanth is here for the long run. A decent run in the next nine to ten days might even lead the film to cross 40 crores, if it sustains the new releases like Bhaiyya Ji, Savi – A Bloody Housewife and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi (also a Rajkummar Rao film along with Janhvi Kapoor).

Parallely, Tamil film Aranmanai 4 has defied the odds and ended the dull period at box office for the Tamil film industry. The Tamannah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna starrer has now earned over 100 crores worldwide and continues to perform well on the regional circuit as well.

Following the success of the film, it is now set to have a Hindi dubbed release tomorrow, where it clashes with Hindi film, Bhaiyya Ji.