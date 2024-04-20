Box-Office: ‘LSD 2’ v/s ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’: both films open to unbelievably low numbers

It is only fitting that Hindi film industry continues to have another lackluster showing at the box office after last week.

What was expected to be bringing in fireworks at the box office turned out to be a shocker as both Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan crashed and did not nearly earn the numbers it was expected to earn.

Yesterday, we saw two more films coming in but unlike the aforementioned ones, the expectations were minimal here.

LSD 2 and Do Aur Do Pyaar released yesterday and both these films are mid-ranged, no one thought it would earn the big bucks.

But it can safely be said that shockwaves continue to attack as both these films have opened to unbelievably low numbers.

According to Sacnilk.com, on the one hand, LSD 2 opened to Rs 15 lakhs and Do Aur Do Pyaar opened to Rs 50 lakhs.

Even though both these figures are shocking, it is Do Aur Do Pyaar’s opening that shocks even further. With popular faces like Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi (latter riding high on the success of Madgaon Express right now), the film should have atleast cracked over a crore.

As known, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan also couldn’t make the most of the Eid holiday, where the former being a big-scale mega-actioner is struggling to cross the 50 crore mark, and parallely, Maidaan has barely earned around 28 crores.

It has been a quiet April with four releases bombing since Crew was the last film to earn the big bucks.

Keep reading this space for further updates.