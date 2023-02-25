Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s latest movie Selfiee had high expectations from fans. Given the fact that both these celebrities reunited for the first time together on-screen, it was always going to be a visual delight. Be it fun stuff and entertainment or effortless comedy, Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar are both absolutely amazing and fantastic in that department and well, that’s why, we truly love it, don’t we? A lot of loyal Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi fans waited for the movie and guess what? The film has finally released in cinemas near us.

However, as far as box office numbers are concerned ladies and gentlemen, it doesn’t really seem to go well in their favour. As per a latest tweet by Taran Adarsh, the movie managed to college only a small amount of 1.30 crores at the box office. Here’s hoping that with good word of mouth about the cast’s performance, the numbers will eventually increase and get better.

