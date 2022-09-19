Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most admired and loved couples in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them have been in love with each other for many years before eventually tying the knot and getting married. Both of them have always been open to the concept of showering love and appreciation on each other in public and that’s what we love the most. Both Ranbir and Alia are right now enjoying the success of their latest movie ‘Brahmastra’ and given the kind of love and appreciation that they have received so far, the numbers had to hit an all-time high.

Talking about numbers ladies and gentlemen, as per media reports in India Today, the movie collected around Rs 41 crores in its second weekend across the country and with this, the total 10-day collection became 207.90 crores in India. The Hindi version has reportedly seen the best gains.

