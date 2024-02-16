Breaking News: Hanu Mann Star Starts Shooting For His Next

Teja Sajja is on a roll after Hanu Man. While the sequel is in pre-production he has gone and signed and started shooting for a film. This time it is a big-budgeted action film with Teja in an all-new action avatar.

Speaking to me Teja says, “How did you get to know this, Sir? It is true. I am now shooting for an action-adventure where I get to do high-octane stunts. This is going to be a pure rush of adrenaline.”

Shedding some more light on the project , Teja who has currently gone straight up to the top of the boxoffice ladder after HanuMan, says, “It is an action-adventure film for the producers People Media Factory. It is a little bit of Indian history set in the present times.”

When asked about his co-stars Teja said, “That’s going to be a surprise, Sir. It has a well-known hero from Telugu cinema playing the villain and another superstar playing another character. It will be directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni who recently directed Eagle. The film will be completed in a year, and then I start work on HanuMan 2.That’s all I can tell you, Sir.”

He then added, “One more thing. I will be seen in a completely different avatar from HanuMan in this film.”