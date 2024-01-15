Who is winning in the box office collection game? Merry Christmas vs HanuMan, find out now

The year 2024 has begun on an exciting note for Indian cinema, with two films making waves at the box office. While Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas is aiming to sustain its momentum, Teja Sajja’s HanuMan has emerged as the first blockbuster of the year.

As per reports in Koi Moi, Merry Christmas, starring the charismatic duo Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, has showcased a promising performance at the box office. With a Sunday growth bringing in 3.75 crores*, the film seems to be on a steady trajectory. The Saturday surge hinted at a controlled increase on Sunday, and now all eyes are on how well the film sustains on Monday.

The film has accumulated a total of 9.45 crores* so far, and the hope is that it will continue to garner audience interest. The article emphasizes the significance of Monday collections, as they will determine whether Merry Christmas can achieve a reasonable lifetime total. Even by conservative estimates, the film is expected to surpass the 30 crores mark, with the potential to reach 50 crores, considering its merits.

As per reports in Hindustan Times, in contrast, Teja Sajja’s HanuMan has stormed into the new year with an impressive box office performance. The Telugu film managed to amass a staggering ₹40.65 crore over its first weekend, securing its position as the first blockbuster of 2024. The film initially had a lukewarm start with ₹8 crore, but positive word of mouth led to a significant boost in collections.

HanuMan faced tough competition from Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram but still managed to outshine with better Sunday collections, reaching ₹16 crore. The film’s total collection of ₹69 crore indicates a successful run, with the Telugu version contributing ₹28.21 crore, Hindi version ₹12 crore, Tamil and Kannada versions ₹19 lakh each, and Malayalam ₹6 lakh over the opening weekend.