Katrina Kaif Unveils The Best Reaction She Received For ‘Merry Christmas,’ See Here

The charismatic Katrina Kaif was recently seen in her latest film, Merry Christmas. For the first time, she was paired alongside South superstar Vijay Sethupathi. Though the film didn’t receive as much appreciation as expected, here’s the best reaction Katrina Kaif received for her film.

Katrina Kaif Received Best Reaction For Merry Christmas

A day ago, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle and engaged with her fans with an Ask Anything session. The Tiger Zinda Hai actress answered several questions, from favorite dialogues of the film to shooting experience and unseen glimpses of the film. However, what caught our attention was when Katrina Kaif revealed the best reaction she received for her film. And if you wonder who’s reaction, let us reveal that this was from her beloved hubby, Vicky Kaushal.

In Katrina Kaif’s Ask Me Anything session, a fan asked her, ‘Best reaction you got for the film.’ Sharing this to her Instagram story, the Merry Christmas actress revealed, “Jhappi from hubby (with a red heart).” She also shared a photo of herself receiving a close hug from Vicky from the screening of the film.

Indeed, the best reaction to Merry Christmas. However, what is your reaction to Vicky Kaushal’s reaction to Merry Christmas? Please share your opinion in the comments section below.