Prashanth Varma On Ram Charan Teja As Rama In Hanu Man Sequel

There are redhot rumours of Ram Charan Teja showing a keen interest in playing Lord Rama in the sequel to Hanu Man.

When asked to comment on the rumours the polite and softspoken Prasanth Varma said, “Sir, I am not at liberty to take any names. But yes, we have received feelers from several superstars who want to be part of the sequel.”

About Ram Charan Teja playing Ram, says Prashant, “Like I said, Sir, I am not at liberty to take names right now. But we’ve made it clear to whoever is interested that he would have to audition for the part in the sequel like everyone else. I am very clear that I won’t be tempted to sign on big stars just because they are interested. I made Hanu Man with a relatively new actor and the audience came to see the film. They are still coming in large numbers.”

In the meanwhile the pre-production work on the sequel Jai Hanuman has started. “It started on the day of the Ram Mandir Prana Pratishtha.The sequel will be much bigger in terms of the budget. We want it to be bigger . But we aren’taiming for size just because we can afford it.Hanu Man worked for the sincerity of its crew. The sequel will focus on making the country proud of us.”