Ranveer Singh backs out of ‘Rakshas’ due to ‘creative differences’?

Actor Ranveer Singh received a lot of love for his role in the film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani last year, and while he seemingly has no release this year apart from his cameo in Singham Again, there are several mega films lined up for the actor ahead.

One of those was only recently announced and it seemed exciting from the get-go. Singh was confirmed to collaborate with director Prashanth Varma, best known for the sleeper hit, HanuMan, in a film titled Rakshas. Mythri Production had confirmed the same and everything was in place where Singh even travelled to Hyderabad for the look test and a following announcement.

However, it can be sealed that Singh has backed out of the project. A report in Pinkvilla suggested that Singh has opted out of the project owing to ‘creative differences.’ They were deciding on solutions to somehow make it work but it didn’t happen and hence they have moved on promising to collaborate in the future.

Varma plans to have Rakshas rolling before the sequel to Hanuman – Jai HanuMan and hence, the casting process, once again, will be going on in full force.

The report also stated how Singh, who is all set to embrace fatherhood soon is also taking it slow and prioritising the scripts he has already confirmed to be in, and hence taking time out for his child with Deepika Padukone.