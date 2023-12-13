Breaking: No Prabhas For Salaar Publicity

Telugu superstar Prabhas is currently walking on glass. With his last three films—Saaho, Radhe Shyam and Adipurush—proving to be outright disasters, Prabhas has all his hopes set on Salaar which opens a day after Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki on December 22.

This time, Prabhas has decided to go completely underground prior to release.

Confirming this , a source from Hyderabad informs, “As far as Salaar is concerned Prabhas is ekdum chup(absolutely quiet) this time. No pre-release promotions at all.”

Apparently Prabhas’ decision has put the film’s producers in a quandary, as Prabhas is the face of Salaar.But Prabhas is adamant. He feels it is better to let the audience watch the film before talking about it.

“He did so much pre-release publicity for Adipurush. How much did that help the film?” asks my source from Hyderabad.