Prabhas & Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’ story leaks online? Netizens react

Prabhas’ upcoming film Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has yet to go on floors due to the actor’s packed schedule. Originally set to begin filming in early 2025, the project has now been pushed further as Prabhas focuses on completing his ongoing films.

Recently, an alleged plot leak has sparked discussion among fans. A summary circulating online describes the story of a committed police officer balancing his professional duties with personal responsibilities. It loosely translated to “Spirit Movie Story—Prabhas portrays a sincere and ruthless cop from a middle-class background. He is highly disciplined and fully dedicated to his duty. However, in his personal life, he has a soft side—his wife and their four-year-old child.”

While some fans found similarities to previous films, others dismissed the rumors, believing Vanga’s storytelling style would differ.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has been dealing with overlapping commitments. His injury during the shoot of Fauji required medical attention, affecting the timeline for his pending projects. As a result, Spirit has been rescheduled, with production now expected to start mid-2025.

Vanga intends to commence filming only after Prabhas finishes The Raja Saab, which is in its final stages. Additionally, Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 and Salaar 2 remain in the pipeline, further adding to the scheduling complexities. With these overlapping commitments, Spirit is unlikely to release in 2025 as initially expected.

The delays have left fans waiting for official updates from the makers. Until production begins, speculation around the film is likely to continue.