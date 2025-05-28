What! Arjan Bajwa Initially Rejected Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film

In a recent interview, Arjan Bajwa made an interesting revelation. While talking to Siddharth Kannan, the actor said that he had initially refused to work in Sandeep Reddy Vanga‘s film ‘Kabir Singh’.

Arjan said, “Sandeep Reddy Vanga told me that he is making a Hindi remake of ‘Arjun Reddy’ and wants me to play the hero’s brother in it. He asked me to watch the film so that I could understand the character. But to be honest, I did not have any special desire to play that kind of character.”

However, when Arjan expressed his hesitation, director Sandeep Reddy gave him complete freedom. Arjun said, “Sandeep told me to play it according to my own. Then I played that character as an aggressive but caring Punjabi brother.”

Let us remind you that ‘Kabir Singh’ was a Hindi romantic drama film released in 2019, written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga himself. The film was the official Hindi remake of his Telugu hit ‘Arjun Reddy’. The film starred Shahid Kapoor in the title role, who is a brilliant surgeon and embarks on a path of self-destruction after his girlfriend (played by Kiara Advani) gets married to someone else.

Arjan Bajwa played Kabir Singh’s elder brother in the film, who became an important emotional support in the story. Now that it has come to light that Arjun was not sure about being a part of this film at first, it is really shocking and interesting information for the fans.

