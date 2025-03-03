Sandeep Reddy Vanga on feeling ‘irritated’ by the criticism towards ‘Animal’; talks about ‘Spirit’ with Prabhas

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently spoke about the extensive criticism surrounding his film Animal, highlighting how the discussions about the movie have been intense. He pointed out that several videos on the internet, some as long as two hours, were dedicated to analyzing and criticizing the film. He found it surprising that people spent so much time discussing Animal while several important social issues often go unnoticed.

Vanga also mentioned an instance where he came across a reviewer who was driving while sharing their thoughts on the film for an extended period. He expressed his view that filmmakers often become easy targets for criticism. He also referred to an IAS officer’s remarks, where the officer compared Animal with 12th Fail and suggested that a film like Animal should not be made. Vanga noted that the way the officer spoke made it seem as though making Animal was equivalent to committing a crime.

Speaking about his upcoming project Spirit, starring Prabhas, Vanga addressed whether he feels pressure to deliver a blockbuster, given Prabhas’ past successes. He acknowledged that the expectations are high, especially considering Baahubali 2’s massive box office earnings. He admitted that surpassing a collection of 2000 crores is a challenging benchmark. However, he assured that he aims to create an engaging and compelling film, while also emphasizing that the final outcome remains to be seen.

With Spirit in development, audiences are eager to see how Vanga’s next directorial venture unfolds, especially after the intense discussions surrounding Animal.