Chandan Roy Sanyal Plays Iconic Shri Ramkrishna In Director Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s Binodiini

Dev Entertainment Ventures, today, unveiled the first poster of their much-anticipated film Binodiini – Ekti Natir Upakhyan, directed by National Award acclaimed filmmaker, Ram Kamal Mukherjee at the Binodini Theatre (Formerly known as Star Theatre) in the presence of the cast & crew members. The poster introduces actor Chandan Roy Sanyal in a transformative portrayal of the revered Shri Ramakrishna Paramhansa Deb.

The film narrates the inspiring yet heart-wrenching journey of a young girl from the red-light district of North Kolkata who dared to dream of becoming a theatre sensation. Against all odds, she carved her path to stardom as Nati Binodini, a name that became synonymous with excellence in Bengali theatre. However, her rise was riddled with societal prejudice and challenges, as the shadow of her past continually threatened to overshadow her achievements.

Director Ram Kamal Mukherjee brings Binodini’s story to life, highlighting her struggles and triumphs as a “fallen woman” fighting for dignity in a male-dominated society. The film explores her journey through the vibrant yet oppressive theatre culture of 19th-century Bengal, enriched by its musical and dramatic heritage.

“Dev Entertainment Ventures pioneered the art of storytelling, it was like a monumental task to recreate the life and time of the theatre doyen Binodiini Dasi. Working with such an ensemble team was quite an experience. We have made the movie with our hearts and now look forward to its release later this month”, said Dev on behalf of Dev Entertainment Ventures.

“Binodiini is more than just a biopic; it’s a tribute to the indomitable spirit of women who face relentless challenges in their pursuit of dreams. The inclusion of Chandan Roy Sanyal as Ramakrishna Paramhansa Dev is a pivotal element of the story, adding depth to the narrative. It was a pleasure to have worked with Rukmini on this project for the first time, I would like my audience to experience the life she has put in the role”, said Director, Ram Kamal Mukherjee.

“For a Bengali like me I worshipped Shri Ramkrishna Deb since my childhood like millions of his followers. I have read scriptures about him by Vivekananda and everything has a time in life, this role came to me when Ramakrishna believed that I am ready probably to play that part as an actor. I could not have done this role earlier. As my father passed I took to spiritualism because I felt a lot of imbalance in my life, my personal relations with family hit the low and my health was also taking a hit. My director Ram Kamal Mukherjee narrated the role as Ramkrishna Paramhansa Deb for Binodiini Ekti Natir Upakhyan, I had worked for a month on my diet, scripts, various aspects, vegetarianism was one part of it. it’s one of my most challenging role, to play Ramakrishna is a gift from the divine. Divine chose me to play this part and he took care of it all, he is the doer and I am not.” Says actor Chandan Roy Sanyal.

The unveiling of the poster marks the beginning of an emotional journey that delves into the complexities of society’s perception of women, the vibrant culture of Bengali theatre, and the enduring legacy of Nati Binodini. The film has other talented actors like Rahul Bose, Kaushik Ganguly, Mir, Chandreyee Ghosh & Om Sahani among others. Priyanka Poddar has written the Story, Screenplay & Dialogue for the movie while Abhra Chakraborty has done the research work. Soumik Haldar is the DOP. The ace musical duo Sourendro Somyojit have composed the music. Tonmoy Chakroborty is the art director and the movie is edited by Pranoy Dasgupta. Suchismita Dasgupta has done the costumes.

Binodiini promises to be an evocative film, shedding light on the untold stories of women and the price they pay for daring to dream. Produced by Pramod Films in association with Assorted Motion Pictures and presented by Dev Entertainment Ventures, this cinematic masterpiece is poised to resonate deeply with audiences across the globe.