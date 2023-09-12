Chris Evans Aka Captain America Marries Girlfriend Alba Baptista At 42

The heartthrob Marvel Cinematic Universe hero Chris Evans, known for his role as Captain America, reportedly married his girlfriend Alba Baptista after dating for more than a year. The wedding ceremony took place at a private estate property in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, US, on Saturday, 9th September, as per the reports from People.

Chris Evans And Alba Baptista’s wedding was an intimate affair. The reports also claim that the wedding was attended by Avengers co-star Robert Downey Jr with his wife Susan Downey, Chris Hemsworth with his wife Elsa Pataky, and Jeremy Renner among others. In addition, Emily Blunt with John Krasinski was also snapped at the ceremony.

Who Is Chris Evans Wife, Alba Baptista

Alba Baptista is a Portuguese actor best known for starring in the show The Warrior Nun, which was also her English language debut. She has also been featured in projects like A Impostora, Filha da Lei, A Criacao, and Jogo Duplo.

The actress is originally from Portuguese, but she was born in Lisbon. She has excelled in five languages, including Spanish, French, German, English, and her mother tongue, Portuguese.

Chris Evans was last seen in the action-romantic film Ghosted opposite Ana de Armas. His upcoming film Pain Hustlers will hit theatres on 27 October

So share your well wishes for Captain America aka Chris Evans and Alba Baptista, for the new venture in their lives in the comments box.