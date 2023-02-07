The wait is finally over for the moment that we all were eagerly expecting ladies and gentlemen. For the longest time, rumours and speculations were rife about the big-fat wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Well, finally, the day has arrived and the moment was for everyone to specially witness in a happy state of mind.

As per the latest media reports in India Today, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are now officially husband and wife and are married. The two got married on February 7 in the presence of their family and close friends at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. The wedding was a hush-hush affair with the Palace being guarded to a great extent with a no-phone policy being imposed on all the guests.

We at IWMBuzz congratulate Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani and we wish them a lifetime of happiness and togetherness going forward.