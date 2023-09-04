Dear T Series: Please fix your release date on Animal teaser, it's confusing

Confusion hit the ceiling on watching the immensely impressive and well-crafted teaser of Ranbir Kapoor’s starrer, Animal.

Gore galore, Ranbir’s axe effect wows and stuns, a perfect peek into the dhasu of a movie to follow.

There have been inferences of the teaser drawing inspiration from a certain Korean cinema; however, barring usual social media clamours and claims, the movie is a winner in hand, for sure.

‘Rebellious’ Ranbir and craftsman Sandeep Reddy Vanga (of Kabir Singh fame) will set the box office on fire, most expectedly and definitely.

So why the confusion? Well, the end slate of the teaser still beams its pre-defined date of 11 August, which later got postponed to December.

Agreed, the description and title of the video do mention the change, but when watching it, the end slate leads to glaring confusion.

“Yeh picture kab aya,” said a Ranbir fan, adding to the overall three crore plus viewership count on the teaser.

She was confused and aghast about missing the 11th August bus; however, later on, careful viewing of the details and a frantic Google news search breathed a sigh of relief.

“Accha, abhi December mein ayega, thank God.”

Thus, the idea and purpose of the article is to create awareness among fans and the makers, to rectify if possible, for in a fast-paced world, everyone will not have a second go to fathom if Animal has been released or got postponed.

Maybe the change would mean a re-upload, thus hampering crores of views. However, it is better to come clean than create confusion.

Rest, picture to hit hai boss, August or December.